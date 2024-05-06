Billionaire Arthur Eze drums up support for Tinubu

Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Prince Arthur Eze, has called on Nigerians to support the President Bola Tinubu administration to succeed in the face of the government’s inclusive approach to governance.

Eze, who made the call on Sunday at a mass to mark the 65th birthday of Rev Fr Patrick Alumuku at St Louis Catholic Church in Abuja, said Tinubu’s recent appointments had shown that he is the ideal President for Nigeria.

In a viral video widely shared on social media, Eze extolled what he described as Tinubu’s fairness in the appointments of ministers and heads of agencies which have spread across the country.

He said: “Tinubu has no boundary. If you go to Abuja, you will see Wike, an Igbo man as a minister. Umahi is Igbo man, as minister. No boundaries. All the types of people we want

“So this Nigeria, after eight years, it will change. It has started changing. Now, I beg everybody to support him before we die.

“The President has been fair in his appointments to the three major regions; the East, West, and North. Nigerians should support the President as he continues his transformational agenda.”

