Billionaire Elon Musk jokes about buying Man Utd

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk has made a joke about buying Premier League club, Manchester United.

Elon Musk, who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn according to Forbes, posted on Twitter: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Read Also: EPL: Man Utd thrashed at Brentford; Arsenal, Man City win; Everton lose to Villa

The world’s richest man is making the joke at a time when the club was experiencing a low, having lost their two league games this season.

The Red Devils are bottom of the Premier League after defeats to Brighton (2-1) and Brentford (4-0).

Their fans have been restless, and earlier this week the Manchester United Supporters Trust said it will “demand answers” from those running the club after a “humiliatingly bad” start to the season.

The Erik Ten Hag team are still trying to find their footing this season, and there have been multiple protests against the Glazers’ ownership of the club in recent years

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now