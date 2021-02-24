Billionaire heir, Davido, narrates grass to grace story | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known by his stage name, Davido has taken to social media to narrate his grass to grace story.

The singer-songwriter and billionaire heir, took his followers down memory lane on the social media platform, Twitter.

Davido is the son of billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Adedeji Adeleke.

According to the DMW boss, he was not financially buoyant twelve years ago and he lived in penury at the time. He mentioned that he lived in a bed-bedroom apartment with his cousins, B-Red and Sina Rambo in Atlanta.

Read also: TIME Magazine lists Nigerian singer, Davido among 100 most influential people

He narrated his story on his Twitter page on Tuesday evening.

“Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later! We millions in! Road to a billion !!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!” he wrote.

Davido broke through in 2011 with his smash single, ‘Back when’. The single featured rapper, Naeto C. He released ‘Dami duro’ which cemented him as one of the promising youngsters in the Nigerian music industry.

He has since become one of the leading figures in the Afrobeats scene in Nigeria and across the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions