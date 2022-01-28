Entertainment
Billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, says access to wealth doesn’t guarantee happiness
Nigerian entertainer and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola in a Twitter post opined that access to wealth does not guarantee happiness and peace of mind.
Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola stated this via Twitter while responding to a fan after an Instagram live session with BBNaija’s Kiddwaya on Thursday.
A fan of Cuppy identified as Duke of Ibadan had revealed that he learnt alot from KiddWaya and Cuppy’s IG live session.
He wrote on the microblogging site, Twitter;
“It was really an insightful session with Kidd, that you have it better doesn’t mean you shouldn’t voice your displeasure.”
READ ALSO: DJ Cuppy denounces Kanye West, dubs Dangote wealthiest black man on earth
Responding to the tweet, Cuppy stated that privileged life does not mean access to peace of mind.
Her response reads;
“better *financially…
Asiwaju, access to wealth is a privileged convenience, but does NOT guarantee happiness or peace of mind”
Below is a snippet of the conversation between DJ Cuppy and reality star, KiddWaya where they speak about the struggles of the average person.
Real Talk with @RealKiddWaya 💯 FULL 45mins VIDEO: https://t.co/VFbRcgEVGU pic.twitter.com/h1nFrxdefe
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) January 27, 2022
