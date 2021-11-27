Billionaires behind terrorism in Nigeria, other nations, says Dunamis Church founder, Paul Enenche

The Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, said on Friday “demonic billionaires” are behind terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

The cleric, who stated this during the church’s flagship program, “Word, Worship and Wonders Night,” said the anti-Christ policies being implemented by some governments across the world are sponsored by the billionaires.

He added that God would raise billionaires in the church to counter the plan of satan.

Enenche said: “I am not telling you a theory, I am telling you what will happen from this night because there are billionaires in this world who are using their billions to sponsor satanic bloodshed agenda.

“The anti-Christ agenda we are seeing today and all these terrible noises they are making, closing the nations, are sponsored by satanic billionaires. Terrorism is being sponsored by demonic billionaires, billionaires of the bondwoman.

“We are trusting the Lord for billionaires in the Church to rise, that will push the gospel to ends of the earth and some of them are seated here right now.”

