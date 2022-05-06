Binance, Saudi Arabia join 17 other investors to fund Twitter takeover by Elon Musk

Cryptocurrency billionaire, Changpeng Zhao, has joined the list of investors looking to have a stake in Twitter after Elon Musk took the company private, as the Tesla boss raises $7.1 billion.

Musk raised the capital from about 19 investors, according to stock market filing on Thursday, one of which includes crypto exchange, Binance, owned by Zhao. His company invested $500 million in the fundraising round.

The largest contribution is from Saudi Arabia’s Prince al-Waleed bin Talal investment, after he chose to retain the about $1.9 billion stakes already held through Kingdom Holding Company.

This recent development followed reports by Ripples Nigeria that Musk raised $46 billion, part of which is the $7.1 billion. This reduces the loan Musk planned to borrow to $6.25 billion, from $12.5 billion.

Musk Twitter takeover will cost him about $43 billion, and to finance the deal, he approached banks and investors. Although the board has accepted his offer, the deal hasn’t been finalised.

Some of the investors contributing in exchange for equity are Lawrence J. Ellison Revocable Trust ($1,000,000,000), Sequoia Capital Fund, L.P. ($800,000,000), VyCapital ($700,000,000), and AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (a16z) ($400,000,000).

Others include Qatar Holding LLC ($375,000,000), Aliya Capital Partners LLC ($360,000,000), Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC ($316,139,386), Brookfield ($250,000,000) and Strauss Capital LLC ($150,000,000).

Also on the list of investors are BAMCO, Inc. (Baron) ($100,000,000), DFJ Growth IV, Partners, LLC ($100,000,000), Witkoff Capital ($100,000,000), Key Wealth Advisors LLC ($30,000,000), A.M. Management & Consulting, ($25,000,000), Litani Ventures ($25,000,000), Tresser Blvd 402 LLC (Cartenna)($8,500,000), and Honeycomb Asset Management LP ($5,000,000).

