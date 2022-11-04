Binani resigns as coordinator of APC presidential campaign council in Adamawa

The Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, Aishatu Binani, has resigned as Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Adamawa State.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Raymond Chidama, confirmed the development to journalists after the party’s stakeholders meeting in Yola on Friday.

He said Binani’s resignation followed the nullification of the primary that produced her as the party’s governorship candidate by a court in Yola.

The Federal High Court, Yola on October 14 nullified the APC governorship primary which produced the lawmaker as the party’s governorship candidate in Adamawa.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, declared Binani’s candidature null and void.

READ ALSO: APC to appeal disqualification from Adamawa governorship election

He added that APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Chindama said the former deputy governor of the state, Babale Martins, would now co-ordinate the campaign council in the state.

He said: “Just this morning we saw her (Binani) letter of stepping down from that responsibility.”

“All party candidates from presidential down to state assembly are also coordinators for their respective constituencies.

“The party has directed all local government chairmen of the party to go back and meet to come back with a formidable list that will be acceptable to all that will serve as the PCC in the state and operate at each level.

“As you are aware there is a PCC list from the national level for the state, that list will not be affected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now