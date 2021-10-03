Birthday-boy Iheanacho scores as Leicester held at Palace; Spurs beat Villa

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 2-2 draw agaisnt Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker, who clocked 25 years old on Sunday, netted the Foxes’ opening goal before Jamie Vardy scored as they led 2-0 at half time.

But the hosts put in more effort in the second half as they rallied back to force Leicester City to surrender a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

It was teenage substitute Michael Olise who pulled a goal back for Palace in the 61st minute with a brilliant volley past Kasper Schmeichel.

Jeffrey Schlupp then added a second just 48 seconds after his introduction, heading past Schmeichel with only his second touch on 72 minutes to secure a point for his side.

In London, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Aston Villa 2-1 to bounce back from series of defeat in the Premier League.

Spurs produced what could be termed as their best league display since the opening-game win over Manchester City, and it ended their run of three straight league defeats.

Son Heung-min was typically bright, providing two assists that led to Tottenham’s two goals, while Oli Watkins scored for Villa, netting his first goal of the season from close range.

In another Premier League game played on Sunday, West Ham lost 2-1 at home against a spirited Brentford.

The visitors won following a Yoane Wissa added-time winner which ensured that Brentford maintained their fine start to life in the Premier League.

