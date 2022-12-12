Politics
Bishop Kukah begs Nigerians to resist ‘evil politicians with evil agenda’
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has begged Nigerians to do everything possible to resist “evil politicians with evil agenda” and do not mean well for the country.
Kukah who made the appeal on Sunday at the Thanksgiving ceremony of the Society of African Mission to mark its 166th anniversary held in Lagos, expressed concerns over the “polarisation of the nation along primordial lines such as religion and ethnicity.”
He added that the divisions have continued to serve as “clogs in the wheel of the nation’s quest for development and progress.”
Speaking on the theme “Conversation on the Role of Faith in Nation Building,” Bishop Kukah described the nation’s diversity as an asset and charged Nigerians to promote things that could heal existing social disharmony in order not to pass such to the younger generation.
“Our people should learn to resist those politicians with the evil agenda by peaceful protest to change them from the old order for a better Nigerian society.
“As a people, we should reject the antics of politicians trying to use our faiths to keep us disunited for their selfish ends.
“There is nothing wrong with our religion, but what is wrong is our relationship with people of other faiths.
“I still don’t understand how our religion has been turned into a weapon of social upheavals in our country without such happening in our neighbouring countries,” he said.
