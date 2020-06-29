Bishop Oyedepo claims his church has healed 114 persons from covid-19

The founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has claimed that his church has healed no fewer than 114 persons from the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

The cleric who made the claim on Sunday during his sermon at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, said that the number of persons mentioned above testified to being healed of COVID-19.

Oyedepo also lamented that market places where people no longer observe social distancing or hygiene remain open but the church is being hindered from staging religious activities.

Oyedepo said: “Can anybody silence the church? Never! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market but people get healed in every church day and night, real tangible healing.

“We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week.

“And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market,” he added.

