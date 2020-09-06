Bishop says Nigerians don’t trust FG on CAMA because it has failed to keep its promises

The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion, Rev Dr Humphrey Olumakaiye, on Saturday said the controversies surrounding the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA) is because the Federal Government has failed to keep a number of its promises, and as such, may not be trusted.

The cleric also advised the Nigerian government on the need to reconsider the Act and listen to the outcries and demands of Nigerians.

Olumakaiye said this in a statement titled “CAMA Law: Crisis of Leadership Trust”, noting that the Federal Government had “not been putting a round peg in a round hole.”

The Bishop issued the statement to mark the second session of the 34th Synod of the Diocese of the Lagos, Anglican Communion.

He said: “Our leaders have not shown to us that they can be trusted; the rate of embezzlement and funds misappropriation is greatly alarming. Tribalism and religious preferences have dealt severely with the nation’s growth and economic development. Our leaders have not been putting a round peg in a round hole, so how can they convince the church that there will be transparency with the CAMA law?”

