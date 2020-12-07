Bishop warns church leaders against poisoning members minds during Anambra gov’ship election

The Anglican Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Anambra State, Prof Israel Okoye, has warned church leaders against poisoning the minds of their members in the forthcoming 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Okoye, who accused religious leaders in the state of ‘poisoning’ the minds of their members during elections, warned them against such acts in the 2021 governorship election in state.

The cleric gave the warning on Sunday at St. Mark’s Church Umudara, Ihiala while delivering his presidential charge to mark the first session of the 4th Synod of the diocese.

He also decried what he called the exploitation of religion for political gain

He said: “We passionately urge church leaders in all churches to be sincerely godly in dealing with those who contest elective and other offices. We cannot afford to be preachers of the word of God while poisoning the minds of people who aspire to govern the state with teachings that are fundamentally unbiblical and inimical to our collective wellbeing.

Read also: APC will win Anambra governorship election in 2021 —Nnamani

“We should rather sincerely do all we can to free the minds of politicians and others from all sorts of parochial fixations that estrange them from God and also make them instruments in the service of the kingdom of darkness.

“We must be mindful of the fact that on the day of judgment before God, it would be too late to remind us that ‘God is no respecter of persons.”

Describing the state as one endowed with illustrious individuals, Okoye called for intensive prayers for a peaceful and credible Anambra governorship election in 2021.

The Anambra governorship election is billed to hold in 2021.

Join the conversation

Opinions