Bishops advocate for president to come from Middle Belt in 2023

The Middle Belt Bishops Council (MBBC) has advocated for the 2023 president to come from the region if Nigeria is to have a true democracy and a balance in the polity.

The Middle Belt clerics, rising from a crucial meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, lamented the fact that the region has not produced a single civilian president who had occupied Aso Rock Presidential Villa since the advent of democracy in the country over 22 years ago.

Speaking on behalf of the MBBC at the end of the meeting, Bishop Edward William said the lack of presidential candidates from the region showed that people from the Middle Belt region are “treated as second or third rate citizens by the rest of the country’s political class.”

“We in the Middle Belt are tired of being mere passengers and onlookers in this vehicle called Nigeria,” Bishop William said.

“The impression is being created that political power at the highest echelon is a ping pong game between the far north and the south, while the Middle Belt is a mere net to be used in scoring points.

“We as spiritual fathers and watchers in the Middle Belt have, therefore, decided it is time for us to also stake our claims in this project called Nigeria.

“Now is the time to be assured that we are equal stakeholders and not second or third rate citizens in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has the opportunity to correct the injustices meted out on the people of the Middle Belt.

“We make bold to say the Middle Belt is the thread that knits Nigeria together. Now is the time to make us feel integral in the affairs of our fatherland,” the statement reads.

