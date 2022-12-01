Bisi Alimi drags ‘straight’ men on social media, dubs them ‘cheap’

Bisi Alimi, a popular advocate for same-s3x marriage has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to berate heteros3xual men for ‘acting too cheap’.

The LGBTQ+ advocate compared heteros3xual men who are also known as ‘straight’ men to a cheap pack of biscuits.

Bisi shared this thoughts on his Instastories while recounting how a straight man wanted to sleep with a gay man just to get a laptop from him.

He said that the supposed straight man went as far as sending nudes to the gay man just because he wanted to have s3x with him in return for a laptop.

Read his posts below.

