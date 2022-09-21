Bisi Alimi says ‘God bless you’ is a ‘manipulating tool’ used on Nigerians

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian advocate for same-sex marriage has opined that the expression, “God bless you” has been used to manipulate Nigerians.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer (LGBTQ+) advocate made his opinion known on his Instagram account. Alimi who identifies as gay and atheist did not buttress how “God bless you” can serve as a manipulative tool.

The LGBTQ activist wrote, “God bless you is the biggest manipulative tool in the hands of Nigerians”.

In May 2022, Bisi Alimi on his 47th birthday disclosed that he has been battling with Human Immune Virus (HIV) for eighteen years of his life.

Bisi Alimi disclosed that he got infected at the age of 29.

The LGBTQ+ activist is married to an Australian man identified as Anthony Davis. They tied the knot in 2016.

