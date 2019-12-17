Bisi Alimi shades Nigerians for expressing outrage over movie portraying Jesus as a gay man

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has thrown a shade at Nigerians who are expressing outrage about the movie, the First Temptation of Christ, which was made by a YouTube comedy group portraying Jesus as a gay man.

Bisi who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out as gay on television said that Nigerians making noise about the movie released by Netflix in Brazil on December 3rd would hardly understand a word said in the film because it is in Portuguese.

The HIV/LGBT advocate who was forced to seek asylum in the UK after he fled Nigeria over threats to his life on 12 April, 2007, in a post on Instagram also jokingly stated that Nigerians would be better suited for the role of the three wise men in the movie.

He wrote; “Honestly, whatever you do, make sure you watch the film on Netflix. It is called “The first Temptation of Jesus”. For the Nigerians making noise, the film is in Portuguese, so I doubt if you will understand it anyway.

“Well back to the film; it is so funny that 2mins into it you will be crying with tears. Even God is a character. The conversation between Joseph and Mary and then God bringing them a gift is fucking hilarious.

“Oh and the three wise men, they need Nigerians to ply that bit. Gosh! You need to see this film! I am giving it 10/5,” he added.

