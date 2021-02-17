Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Bitcoin breaks glass ceiling, crosses $51,000 mark
For two days straight, Bitcoin has shown that breaking the $50,000 mark is no longer a hard task, as it matched and surpassed its Tuesday effort today, Wednesday.
The Bitcoin surge continues to prove criticism from Central Banks, like that of Nigeria, wrong.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Bitcoin valuation rose above the $50,000 mark on Tuesday, when it clocked $50,584.85 before declining to $48,657.21 around 6pm on the same day.
Bitcoin, however, rebounded to break the glass ceiling, landing at $51,735.38 earlier in the day. But it now trades below the valuation, while maintaining its climb above $50,000. The most popular cryptocurrency currently trades at $50,918.04, as at the time of filing this report.
Bitcoin has come a long way from the $1 it traded for in 2009 when it was created by Satoshi Nakamoto, an individual whose real identity is still not known to the public.
Within twelve years, bitcoin has gone from $1 to over $50,000 in 2021. The surge in Bitcoin is being driven by deeper penetration into new markets or countries, as more individuals come to terms with its usage, most especially in Nigeria, which is Bitcoin’s second largest market behind the United States.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has criticised its usage, stating that it is used to finance terrorism and other criminal activities. Nigeria’s Central Bank is not alone in the fight against Bitcoin and other digital assets, as countries like China have also spoken against it.
Fight back from financial regulators initially prevented the penetration of Bitcoin, as they moved to block its essence in global trade, but Bitcoin has been able to leap above regulatory restrictions with peer-to-peer feature which allows users to connect without outside interference.
P2P has helped Bitcoin break the glass ceiling, so targeting a wider reach or acceptance is no longer rocket science for cryptocurrency exchanges, as the ban on cryptocurrency platforms in Nigeria haven’t been too effective in stopping cryptocurrency growth due to P2P.
Bitcoin users now offer value in exchange for Bitcoin without tendering Central Bank-backed fiat (naira or $) to complete transaction. Bitcoin now exchanges for cars and other valuable items through P2P.
Companies like Microstrategy and Tesla have invested heavily in Bitcoin by exchanging fiat for Bitcoin in their balance sheet, while Mastercard and Apple have invested to drive the penetration of cryptocurrency even deeper across their markets, allowing their customers to trade with bitcoin and other digital assets – so gunning for the $50,000 mark is no longer rocket science for bitcoin, whose popularity is elevating other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin and Ethereum among others.
Business
What we know about LASACO shares reconstruction exercise and why it matters
Lasaco Assurance Plc is undergoing share reconstruction, and the process has taken longer than planned for. The delay in completing the share reconstruction and the exercise itself will have a short-term and longterm impact on existing and prospective investors.
On January 28, 2021, Lasaco Assurance revealed in a stock market filing that it received regulatory approvals to reconstruct its issued and fully paid-up Share Capital of 7 ,334,343,421 Ordinary shares of 50kobo each in the ratio of One (1) new Ordinary share for every Four (4) Ordinary shares previously held by the shareholders of Lasaco Assurance.
The share reconstruction was meant to last for two weeks (February 1 to February 12), but the company has extended the timeframe. According to a statement issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria, Lasaco Assurance extended the share reconstruction exercise by one week, with the deadline now set for February 19.
How delay affects investors
The extension will prevent prospective investors from investing or purchasing Lasaco shares. This means for the last two weeks, investors have been unable to access Lasaco shares due to the share reconstruction exercise, and the investing public will have to wait one more week.
Trading on Lasaco stocks had been suspended since it began to reconstruct it shares, with the share price plunging to N0.42kobo same day it announced the company’s readiness to begin share reconstruction.
Some existing investors protected their loss by selling off their shares, dragging the share price down to N0.45kobo per share, prior to the exercise. And other existing investors with no long standing will be unable to sell until next week.
How share reconstruction affects investors
Share reconstruction is known as reverse stock split, which listed companies do to mop up their outstanding shares by reducing the volume. Companies that engage in reverse stock split end up with an increase in their share price, but doesn’t change their market value.
So reconstructing share won’t affect Lasaco’s market capitalisation or value, but it reduces the outstanding shares of Lasaco. The reconstruction of the shares will reduce the number of shares held by existing investors prior to the exercise, and increase the value of their stock after the exercise.
For better understanding, during a one-for-10 reverse stock split, an existing investor with 1000 shares at N1 before the reconstruction will end up with 100 shares worth N10 after the exercise. This means the lower the shares, the higher its worth, but doesn’t change the initial value of the shareholder prior to the exercise.
How Lasaco will be affected
The exercise would prevent Lasaco stock from being delisted by the NSE. Although the company’s share price is down at N0.42kobo, the minimum floor price is N0.20kobo; which means Lasaco is N0.22kobo shy of the drop zone.
NSE delisting Lasaco from the capital market will cost the company high networth individuals and foreign investment. Also, the reverse stock split exercise will also boost its image in the eyes of the investing publics and avoid being seen as a risky investment.
Business
RipplesMetrics…. Six charts that show life is getting tougher for Nigerians
Life is getting tougher for Nigerians, and for a breadwinner on N30,000 minimum wage, the hardship is clearly tougher.
On Tuesday, Inflation hit 16.47 percent, the highest level since 2017, and in the last 18 months has been on a consistent rise.
To understand this, Ripples Nigeria collated key socio-economic metrics that capture the living standards of Nigerians.
Declining Purchasing Power
For quite a long time, concerns have been raised by analysts on the inability of Nigerians to increase their spendings, a feeling captured in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Consumer Expectations Survey (CES) for the fourth quarter of 2020.
According to the CBN report, most respondents surveyed indicated no plans to spend much in 2021 due to the unfavourable outlook, to declining economic conditions, family financial situation and declining family income.
Poverty
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) “2019 Poverty and Inequality in Nigeria” report, highlights that 40 percent of the total population, or almost 83 million people, live below the country’s poverty line of 137,430 naira ($381.75) per year.
This implies that four out of every 10 Nigerians spend less than $1 every day.
Rising food prices
Nigeria seems to be plunging into a new dimension of economic crisis as food inflation reached a new high.
According to inflation data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Tuesday it will now costs Nigerians twice the average amount spent on food five years ago to purchase the same today.
In January 2016, food inflation stood at 10.64 percent, in January 2021 it has risen to a record level of 20.57 percent from 19.56 percent in December.
Unemployment
The number of unemployed Nigerians as at second quarter of 2016 was 10.64 million. The latest figure in second quarter of 2020 according to NBS stands at 21.76 million.
What this means is that 10 million Nigerians have been added to the unemployment number in the last four years, a figure that is expected to grow when the latest labour statistics is released.
Rising Transportation Costs
NBS latest CPI report also shows, the average transportation cost both for Urban and Rural areas is on the highest level since 2009.
Transportation costs increased by 79.5 percent from 177.9 price point in January 2016 to 319.4 in January 2021.
Exchange Rate
In six years, Nigeria’s Naira in the official window has dropped 93.4 percent in value to the US dollars.
The free fall of the naira has largely be attributed to the high cost of goods in the country due to the country‘s dependence on importation.
Business
Okonjo-Iweala challenges Africa to take advantage of e-commerce to engender trading competitiveness
The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Tuesday charged the African continent to take advantage of e-commerce and value addition processes to engender global competitiveness in world trading.
Okonjo-Iweala made the call at a virtual interview session anchored by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos Economic Summit (Ehingbeti) 2021.
She said e-commerce could drive industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Okonjo-Iweala said the need to move from the position of constant exporting of raw materials to value addition processes was pertinent now more than ever.
The new WTO chief said more than 90 percent of pharmaceutical products were imported into Africa, a situation, which provided a big gap and opportunities for manufacturing within the continent.
Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, urged both the federal and state governments to leverage the opportunities inherent in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) not just as a consumer market, but as a manufacturing and exporting nation.
She said: “The world is going digital, which means e-commerce is here to stay and I am excited about negotiating e-commerce agreements because I feel our cities and countries can benefit.
“We have many Small and Medium Enterprises, many of which are women-owned and I would like to see them running on the digital platform.
”We also have to get from the position where we are exporting raw materials to one where we are adding more value and processes.
“For Lagos, Nigeria, and the continent, we have to ask ourselves the big question, how do we industrialise Africa? And the agenda 2063 of the African Union looks very much like how we can get there.
“Africa imports more than 90 percent of the pharmaceutical products that we use on the continent, so that is a big gap and there is an opportunity for us to manufacture those products.
“We have a market of 1.3 billion people, equivalent to China and India, and with the AfCFTA under implementation, Lagos and Nigeria must look at how they can take advantage of such a big market.”
Okonjo-Iweala said that besides manufacturing, there were the creative arts and medical services, amongst others which the government must accord priority attention.
According to her, the future is changing and very dynamic; the future is artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
“Lagos is one of the most exciting cities in Africa and by extension, the world. So, how can we make the creative arts and the movie industry create more jobs for the youths.
“I think the biggest challenge for Lagos State is infrastructure, I mean infrastructure of the future, not just roads, but telecommunication infrastructure,” she added.
