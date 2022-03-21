Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, loses top 20 billionaire spot, now $27.16bn richer than Dangote

While many don’t know who Satoshi Nakamoto, creator of bitcoin, is, one thing that Ripples Nigeria knows is that his networth has been plummeting, leading to his exit from the top 20 richest people on earth.

In October 2021, Ripples Nigeria reported that the father of decentralised finance broke into the top 20 richest list, settling at 19th position, achieving that feat in 12-years, after bitcoin value surged above $60,000.

At the time, his wealth was estimated at $64.47 billion, before rising further to $68.99 billion in November, to solidify his spot in the top 20 ranking, following a bullish run by bitcoin, which hit an All-Time High of $68,990 in asset value.

But since BTC’s price bubble deflated in response to profit-takers in the last month of 2021 and Q1 2022, Nakamoto has lost 40.3% of his fortune, knocking him down to the 33rd spot – if Forbes listed his networth among its billionaire index.

The 40.3% dip in Nakamoto’s networth represents a loss of $27.82 billion in his fortune, as his wealth is now estimated at $41.16 billion, according to BTC’s market price of $41,164 as of the time of filing this report.

Bitcoin’s creator fell more than ten spots to settle behind French billion, Rodolphe Saadé & family, worth $41.4 billion, and above Tencent co-founder, Ma Huateng, worth $38.7 billion.

However, regardless of the fall, Nakamoto is $27.16 billion richer than Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, who is ranked 132 in Forbes billionaire index, with a wealth estimated at $14 billion – despite Nakamoto losing almost double of Dangote’s wealth within four months.

