Bitcoin founder, Nakamoto, surpasses Dangote, now world’s 18th richest person as crypto surges again

In 2009, Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote was worth $2.5 billion, amassing wealth from his cement and flour businesses. At the same period, Satoshi Nakamoto’s networth was estimated at $0.

Nakamoto had created bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, in 2009, which was 28 years behind the establishment of Dangote Group, after the global financial meltdown of 2008.

While Africa’s richest man has diversified his business interests into rice, tomatoes, and now oil & gas, Nakamoto’s only known asset is the digital coin of one million bitcoin.

Twelve years later, this single asset is enough to leapfrog Nakamoto ahead of Dangote, as the bitcoin founder is now $51 billion richer than Nigeria’s wealthiest man.

This comes as bitcoin value surged pass $64,000 on Wednesday, to settle at $64,476.26, taking Nakamoto’s fortune to $64.47 billion when pegged with the innovator’s over one million bitcoins.

Checks on Forbes billionaire index puts Nakamoto at 19th position, 159 spots ahead of the cement mogul ‘a worth of $12.9 billion, and above Zhong Shanshan worth $64.3 billion, and behind Rob Walton of Walmart valued at $65.9 billion.

Although the name is not listed by the American publication, as Nakamoto’s identity is not yet known. Three people, Dorian Nakamoto, Craig Wright and Nick Szabo, have been linked to Nakamoto, but none have compelling evidence to prove it.

In twelve years of its establishment, Bitcoin as an asset, has grown to $12 trillion, more valuable than Dangote’s two publicly listed companies and the entire Nigerian capital market.

