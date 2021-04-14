Bitcoin hits $64,516, breaks Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google trillion-dollar record | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Bitcoin hits $64,516, breaks Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google trillion-dollar record
Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is on a bullish run as government policies against it across the world, including Nigeria, seem unable to stop the digital asset from surpassing the next milestone of $100 million.
This surge in the price of bitcoin reflects the most popular cryptocurrency is heading for the mark as it nears $65,000 at the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2021.
After trading below $64,000 during the preceding day, the crypto rose beyond five percent to hit $64,516, its highest price since it was created in 2009. The rise was pumped up as over 310,996 bitcoin worth $16.28 billion was traded in the last 24hour.
This lit up bitcoin, pushing its market capitalisation above $1.20 trillion. Before the recent surge, the all time high of bitcoin was $63,853 according to cryptocurrency monitor, Coindesk.
Read also: Bitcoin taps $60,000 mark as JP Morgan projects new mark to dethrone Gold
As of 2009, bitcoin was $0, and fast forward to April 2021, it has over $1.20 trillion as market share. This rise makes bitcoin the fastest asset to reach $1 trillion and stable at the mark.
Before bitcoin, only tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Google, had achieved this feat with. However, it took them 44 years, 42 years, 24 years and 21 years respectively to hit the trillion dollars mark.
For the digital asset, it was a journey of 12 years, the shortest in history.
Reacting to this recordbreaking move, the founder of Microstrategy, Michael Saylor, said, “Bitcoin is the most powerful technology of this century.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
PSG end Bayern Munich reign, Chelsea survive Porto scare in UCL
French giants, Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday night eliminated the defending champion Bayern Munich from this season’s UEFA Champions League...
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
In what looked like planned violence, supporters, officials, and boxers of Team Ogun went berserk after a decision went against...
Sports Minister charges federations to ‘think outside the box’ to attract sponsors
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has stressed the need for the various federations to think outside...
Man United end Tottenham top four hope in bruising encounter
Manchester United secured a come from behind 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League game played in...
In-form Iheanacho scores brace as Nigerians shine in Europe
Nigerians were in blistering form for their various European clubs at the weekend with the quintet of Kelechi Iheanacho, Simeon...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...
Twitter to open first African office in Ghana
Twitter has picked Ghana as location for its office in Africa. The company disclosed this in a brief statement on...
Kenyan fintech, Tanda, closes funding to expand portfolio. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenyan fintech Tanda...
P+ rolls out media intelligence solution for PR measurement
P+ Measurement Services, a Nigerian Independent Public Relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports” a product that allows...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Nigerian tech players continue to prove to the world the smartness in their vision to take on the world, winning...
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...