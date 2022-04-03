Bitcoin holders make N2.51tr in 2 days as crypto asset’s value rises by 0.68%

Bitcoin market value rose by 0.68 percent within two days handing investors N2.51 trillion ($6.06 billion) in the process.

This followed Friday’s minting of new Bitcoin by SBI Crypto.

SBI Crypto had minted the 19 millionth Bitcoin, leaving just two million Bitcoin left to be minted since the cryptocurrency was created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

The newly minted Bitcoin reflects the growing demands for the crypto asset as an alternative to the fiat financial currencies printed and distributed by central banks across the world.

Following the minting of Bitcoin, demands for the crypto asset increased its value with the asking price standing at $46,569.66 at the time of filing this report compared to $45,554.16 reported on Friday.

Buoyed by the minting of the new digital asset, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has increased from $879.35 billion to $885.42 billion in the last two days, according to Coinmarketcap.

