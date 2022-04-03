Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin holders make N2.51tr in 2 days as crypto asset’s value rises by 0.68%

Published

2 hours ago

on

LONG READ... CBN CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN: What is the noise about?

Bitcoin market value rose by 0.68 percent within two days handing investors N2.51 trillion ($6.06 billion) in the process.

This followed Friday’s minting of new Bitcoin by SBI Crypto.

SBI Crypto had minted the 19 millionth Bitcoin, leaving just two million Bitcoin left to be minted since the cryptocurrency was created by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

The newly minted Bitcoin reflects the growing demands for the crypto asset as an alternative to the fiat financial currencies printed and distributed by central banks across the world.

READ ALSO:

Following the minting of Bitcoin, demands for the crypto asset increased its value with the asking price standing at $46,569.66 at the time of filing this report compared to $45,554.16 reported on Friday.

Buoyed by the minting of the new digital asset, Bitcoin’s market capitalization has increased from $879.35 billion to $885.42 billion in the last two days, according to Coinmarketcap.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × 1 =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...