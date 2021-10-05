Business
Bitcoin investors gain $137.74bn in one week
Bitcoin found its way back to $50,000 in value weeks after China’s regulatory clampdown on all forms of cryptocurrencies triggered negative sentiment in the crypto community.
Ripples Nigeria reported last week that investors lost $21.35 billion following sell-off by investors frightened by China’s decision to outlaw all types of crypto and declare any digital virtual exchange illegal.
The Asian country announced its position on September 24, and in response, the value of digital assets including Bitcoin declined to $40,906 per coin.
However, one week later, Bitcoin rebounded with its value increasing by 23.1 percent within the period to sell for $50,362.98 – the highest in 24 hours – at the crypto market on Tuesday afternoon.
The most popular cryptocurrency was up by 5.44 percent in the last 24 hours and is currently sold at $50,018.78, according to the reference site, Coindesk.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin value up by 4.38% as investors pocket $32.26bn
Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is $942.09 billion against the $804.35 billion posted after the September 25 move Chinese government to prosecute any individual trading cryptocurrency in its territory.
This means Bitcoin investors have regained the amount they lost to China in late September, gaining $137.74 billion in just one week.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...