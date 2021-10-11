Business
Bitcoin investors hold off China’s ‘negative’ impact, as October boost crypto surges 30%
The bitcoin market continues to rally in October following its slip in the last two weeks of September, as the most popular cryptocurrency has surged 30.3 percent in the fourth quarter despite China’s constant taunting.
After it depreciated in value last month due to China’s decision to ban all forms of cryptocurrency, it seems bitcoin has been able to absorb the Asian country’s knocks without losing its footing.
The latest dig at the bitcoin market was the country’s resolve to add cryptocurrency on its “Negative List for Market Access.”, which is a compilation of companies or businesses that China forbids investors from engaging in.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin investors gain $137.74bn in one week
Ripples Nigeria noted that China’s usually negative influence on the digital asset wasn’t far reaching this time with the announcement of the negative list, as the crypto has appreciated by 4.4 percent in the last four days.
In the last 24hours, bitcoin was up 3.13 percent, trading at $56,548, and above the $43,387 (30.3 percent appreciation) it traded in the first day of October, which is the first month of the fourth quarter.
The crypto’s current market value is put $1.07 trillion, higher than the $804.35 billion reported as at September 25, and the $942.09 billion of October 5 – adding $127.9 billion in total investors wallet in one week.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...