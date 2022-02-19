Connect with us

Bitcoin investors lose N33.79tr in 4 days

Published

15 mins ago

on

The value of Bitcoin has dropped by -0.47 percent in the last 24 hours with the most popular cryptocurrency falling below $40,000 on Saturday.

The digital asset dropped to $39,669.90 earlier on Saturday and later hit $40,454.76 following an upward swing in value.

It, however, dropped to $40,022.73 a few hours later.

This decline in value caused Bitcoin holders to lose N33.79 trillion ($81.27 billion) in four days following the drop in market capitalisation from $840.25 billion to $758.98 billion on February 16.

At the time, Bitcoin was sold for $44,295.57.

Its current value stood at $40,022.73.

An American investor, Michael Saylor, said on Twitter Saturday, “As we enter a weekend fraught with anxiety, the only monetary instrument still working to serve the people of the world is #bitcoin.”

Opinions

