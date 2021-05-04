Bitcoin nears $60,000 as Ebay eyes most popular cryptocurrency | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Bitcoin nears $60,000 as Ebay eyes most popular cryptocurrency
Bitcoin price soared high on Monday after Ebay announced it is planning to start accepting the most popular cryptocurrency, as it prepares to join PayPal and Mastercard in receiving the crypto as payment.
The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jamie Iannone, said Ebay is considering exchanging goods for not only bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies for its 182 million buyers.
The online marketplace is the latest global company to reveal its interest in joining the cryptocurrency market. Ebay will be investing indirectly by receiving cryptocurrencies for goods that were previously bought with fiat.
Iannone had told CNBC on Monday that it is also looking into non-fungible tokens (NFT) in a bid to meet cryptocurrency’s global expansion, which one of its former subsidiaries, but now a standalone company, PayPal, has keyed into.
Read also: Five reasons to hold and not sell your bitcoin amid price crash
“We are expanding the types of payments that we take. We now take Apple Pay and Google Pay. More choice for buyers … We will continue to look at other options, like cryptocurrency.” Iannone said.
He added: “One of the great things about Ebay is that when there is a new trend, it just shows up on Ebay. That’s what we are seeing in areas like NFTs [non-fungible tokens], which we are looking at how we can explore that better.”
The Ebay announcement has excited the crypto market. Bitcoin had risen close to $60,000 after the price traded for $59,001 in the last 24hours, with average transaction fee put at $20.30 during the same period, while return on investment in the last 24hours was 1.34 percent, and 95.58 percent on year-to-date.
The current bitcoin price is put at $57,240.90, as about 235,137 bitcoins worth $5.37 billion was traded in the last 24hours – note that the highest bitcoin has traded since it was created in 2009 is $64,829.14.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has warned Nigerian athletes that anyone who fails to show up...
Olayinka helps Slavia Prague win third successive Czech league title
Nigerian forward, Peter Olayinka has won the Czech Super Liga title with Slavia Prague after enjoying a fine season with...
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...