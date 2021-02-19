Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark as projection hangs on large holders | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Bitcoin surpasses $55,000 mark as projection hangs on large holders
Bitcoin has taken its bullish run above the $55,000 mark in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin, the most popular of the cryptocurrency, traded at $1 in 2009 and had reached $55,303.47 as at Friday.
In the last few hours, the lowest Bitcoin has traded was $50,821.47. But checks by Ripples Nigeria showed that it is currently trading above $55,300 on Coindesk.
Since Bitcoin hit $20,000 in December 2020, it has enjoyed promotion from the likes of Tesla founder, Elon Musk and one of its believers, Microstrategy.
But companies have invested heavily in Bitcoin and their presence had driven its growth in January and early this month.
Mastercard and Apple had also contributed to the big Corporation push. But in the last week, Bitcoin surge has been organic. It is projected to hit $60,000 in the first quarter and $100,000 before the end of 2021.
READ ALSO: IMF backs CBN ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria
However, the volatility of the cryptocurrency market makes the projection dependent on the holding position of institutional investors and other large holders as they have pumped a significant amount into Bitcoin and could dump it in the course of the year to protect their profit.
Dumping of Bitcoin by large holders will send its value crashing down and affecting other small holdings who will lose significantly and end up as the last fool.
Central Banks across the world have moved against trading in cryptocurrency because of its high risk.
The regulators described cryptocurrency as an illegal currency and ruled out backing the digital assets for legitimate trade.
Join the conversation
Business
Nigeria’s stock market completes bearish run as Stanbic IBTC tops losers’ chart
Investors confidence in the Nigerian stock market remain low as the bourse continued its bearish run with the equity capitalization standing at N21.025 trillion at the end of trading on Friday.
However, this was below the N21.036 trillion recorded on Thursday.
The All Share Index (ASI) dipped by 0.06 percent to end trade at 40,186.70 ASI on Friday, below the 40,212.19 the market closed with the previous trading day.
Activities monitored at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by Ripples Nigeria showed that the volume of shares traded also dipped as investors traded 307,78 million shares on Friday, below the 426.26 million shares traded on Thursday.
The number of deals sealed by investors also dropped to 4,393 at the close of the market on Friday, below the 4,972 deals completed on Thursday.
The value of shares was not left out as NSE reported that it decreased from N4.75 billion to N2.90 billion on Friday.
At the trading floor, Livestock rose to the top of the gainers’ chart after its share price gained N0.19kobo to close at N2.24kobo from N2.05 it opened trading with.
Portland Paints followed after its share price increased from N2.99kobo to N3.25kobo following a N0.26kobo gain.
FTN Cocoa joined Livestock and Portland Paints on the list with 8.16 percent gain and moved from N0.49kobo to N0.53kobo per share.
United Capital’s share price gained N0.37kobo and moved to N6.35kobo from the opening price of N5.98kobo.
African Prudential completed the top five after gaining N0.4kobo to move from N6.9kobo to N7.3kobo per share.
Stanbic IBTC topped the losers’ chart after shielding N4.3kobo to drop from N43 to N38.7kobo per share.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s stock market remains bearish despite economic exit from recession
May & Baker also made the list after its share price dropped from N4.65 kobo to N4.19kobo following a loss of N0.46kobo.
Multiverse’s share price dipped by 8.33 percent to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N0.22kobo from N0.24kobo.
Neimeth’s share price declined from N2.18kobo to N2.01 per share after losing N0.17kobo during trading.
Royal Exchange completed the list as its share price fell by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.25kobo, having opened trade with N0.27kobo per share.
For traded shares, First Bank was the most active stock on Friday as investors traded 85.57 million shares worth N624.73 million.
United Capital shares were traded at a volume of 53.32 million and valued at N341.82 million.
UBA was next with 23.34 million shares traded at a cost of N192.94 million.
Zenith Bank reported 17.57 million shares worth N431.95 million while GTBank recorded 11.44 million traded shares at a value of N348.55 million.
Join the conversation
Business
Fidelity Bank secures N41.2bn loan, as unsecured bond is fully subscribed
Fidelity Bank is set to acquire a debt of N41.2 billion as its unsecured subordinated bond received 100% subscription.
The bond is exchanged for credit which is expected to mature by 2032.
The lender concluded the issuance of the offer for subscription of N41,213,000,000 at 8.5% fixed rate, according to a statement released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Note that unsecured subordinated bonds is a loan source used by companies to raise funds or secure credit to finance their operation. It is a form of debt that is not considered a priority by the company when in a bankrupt state.
READ ALSO: Fidelity Bank slashes card spending limit as forex scarcity worsens
That’s why it is described as unsecured, as it is highly risky for the creditors offering the finance, when compared to other type of bonds. Companies usually pay off other debts before tending to unsecured subordinated bond.
Despite the risk, Fidelity Bank’s bond offer was subscribed 100%, with a total of 107 commitment forms for 56,593,000 units received in connection with the offer, but 78 commitment forms for 41,213,000 units within the clearing price of 8.5% were accepted.
Join the conversation
Business
NESG urges FG to make policies to ensure less dependence on foreign loans
The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the Federal Government to take tough but necessary policy choices, to be able to improve on its revenue and reduce its dependence on foreign and local loans to fund the budget deficit.
Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NESG, gave this advice in an interview, on Friday, February 19, in Abuja.
Jaiyeola, also a past President of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), said that, though the debt to GDP ratio could be low, the revenue that went into debt servicing was still on the high side.
“We should all be worried about the rising debt profile of the country.
“Some people say that the debt to GDP ratio is still low. It could be low, but servicing debt is still a problem.
“In the last two years, 25 per cent to 30 per cent of our revenue have gone into servicing debt, which now stands at N32.223 trillion.
“If we expend such huge sums on debt servicing, what about recurrent expenditure? What about capital expenditure?
“It means we will be moving deeper and deeper into debt,” he said.
The NESG CEO emphasised that the major concern was how the debt would be continuously serviced.
He suggested a drastic cut in recurrent expenditure, as well as the removal of subsidies in electricity and petroleum products, as a way of reducing the debt burden.
Jaiyeola also suggested improved security to be able to attract more enduring and sustainable foreign investments that can boost government revenue.
“We must make tough choices. We cannot borrow ourselves out of problems.
READ MORE: Nigerian economy needs about N10.1trn stimulus to recover from COVID-19 –NESG
“Government should be ready to take such choices; labour must be ready to accept those choices, and Nigerians must be ready to accept such choices.
“For a start, what government spends on recurrent expenditure is not sustainable. Our tariff on electricity is lower than most countries in West Africa, the pump price of petrol in Nigeria is still lower than that of our neighbouring countries.
“Above all, we need security, physical security, financial security, emotional security. These will help attract investment to our country and contribute to economic growth,” he said.
Jaiyeola also advised the government to encourage consumption of locally manufactured goods and services to reduce pressure on the Naira and make it stable.
“The reason we all care about the value of the Naira to the Dollar is because we need to import.
“If we can access good medical facilities at home, good education, and we do not import fuel, we will not care about the value of the Dollar.
“If we produce what we consume and consume what we produce, the value of the Naira will stabilise,” he said,
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Graffiti10 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Life's Blog5 hours ago
Comedienne, Ada Jesus, diagnosed with kidney issue
-
Metro24 hours ago
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
-
Politics10 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
Politics3 hours ago
Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
-
Politics13 hours ago
Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election
-
Nigeria In One Minute14 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021
-
Latest13 hours ago
Fulani group backs Bauchi gov on herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles