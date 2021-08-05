Bitcoin value up by 4.38% as investors pocket $32.26bn

Bitcoin holders pocketed $32.26 billion on Monday following a 4.38 percent rise in their investment in the most popular cryptocurrency.

Three months after Tesla founder, Elon Musk, announced that his company would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment option, the cryptocurrency’s price has continued to hover around $40,000.

In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin market capitalisation was $735.88 billion with its price valued at $39,192.24.

But it currently trades at $40,910.22.

Bitcoin had sold for as low as $37,380.29 and as high as $41,377.57 in the last 24 hours.

Market analysts projected that Bitcoin’s value would drop to $23,000 before experiencing another price bubble.

