 Bitcoin value up by 4.38% as investors pocket $32.26bn | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Bitcoin value up by 4.38% as investors pocket $32.26bn

Published

15 mins ago

on

Bitcoin holders pocketed $32.26 billion on Monday following a 4.38 percent rise in their investment in the most popular cryptocurrency.

Three months after Tesla founder, Elon Musk, announced that his company would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment option, the cryptocurrency’s price has continued to hover around $40,000.

In the early hours of Thursday, Bitcoin market capitalisation was $735.88 billion with its price valued at $39,192.24.

READ ALSO: Bitcoin weakens Tesla financials

But it currently trades at $40,910.22.

Bitcoin had sold for as low as $37,380.29 and as high as $41,377.57 in the last 24 hours.

Market analysts projected that Bitcoin’s value would drop to $23,000 before experiencing another price bubble.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations15 hours ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...