Business
Bitcoin whale’s $137m splash fails to lift crypto
A Bitcoin whale has parted with $137 million to increase the digital asset’s holdings.
A whale is an individual or entity with large amount of Bitcoin.
However, the whale behind this huge investment is unknown.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the whale has been buying the asset since Bitcoin hit the all-time high of $68,990.90.
The recent acquisition, according to BitInfoCharts, was the purchase of 2,700 Bitcoins to up its holding to 118,017 BTC.
This brought the value of the whale’s Bitcoin holdings to $6 billion.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin investors lose $193.13bn, as Omicron restrictions fail to change crypto sentiment
The whale’s purchase, which could be considered as a support for the declining asset, did little to push it out of the red zone.
The asset’s value dropped by 1.09 percent on Wednesday as sell pressure persists in the market.
Bitcoin traded at $50,432 after hitting its highest value of $51,221.7 in 24hours.
Since hitting its all-time high in November, Bitcoin’s value has gone down by 26.9 percent looking at its current price, losing $18,558 in the last three weeks.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...