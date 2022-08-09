Biyi Bandele, director of movie adaptation of Chimamanda’s book, is dead

Biyi Bandele, the director of the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’s Half of a yellow sun and Netflix’s Blood Sisters has died.

The announcement of his demise was published on the social media platform, Facebook by his daughter, Temilade Bandele.

The cause of his death was not revealed, however, he died at the age of 54.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” the statement announcing his death said.

The statement reads further;

Read also: More support for ‘OBIdients’ as writer, Chimamanda, backs Peter Obi

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father.

“He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen.

“He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world.

“His legacy will live on through his work.”

The concluding part of the statement reads, “He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now