Bizarre? From now on, buyers and sellers of cattle must take pictures together in Zamfara

The Zamfara state government has prohibited the sale of cattle without receipts to prove that they were not stolen.

According to the state’s commissioner of security and home affairs, Abubakar Daura, this is to curb the increasing rate of cattle rustling. He said the rate at which stolen cattle were being sold in Zamfara markets had become unbearable and worrisome.

While addressing newsmen in Gusau, Daura explained that the state government decided that the sale of cattle would be carried out under its watchful eyes, stressing that security operatives in the state had been instructed to carry out the assignment.

The commissioner noted that five trailers loaded with cattle were arrested in Kaduna and Lagos states as they were suspected of being stolen from Zamfara state.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram strikes Chibok again, kills 6, abducts two women

“We have been receiving series of reports bordering on stolen cows and cattle and the state government has recovered 500 stolen cows through the committee constituted by the state government on security issues,” he lamented.

“The state government would no longer tolerate the sale of cows and cattle without any receipt in any market of the state”

Speaking further, the commissioner said the state government has enacted a law which stipulates that no vehicle would move out of the state or inside the state from 6pm to 6 am.

He assured that security operatives had been instructed to verify the receipt of cattle being conveyed, pointing out that before any sale of these animals to anybody, both the buyer and seller must take pictures together.

“We introduced this so that it would be very easy to detect the sellers of stolen cows and cattle and the buyers of the stolen cows so they can be arrested as they are partners in crime,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions