Black Christmas in Bauchi community as four people reportedly die in accidents

It was a bleak Christmas for residents of Bogoro LGA in Bauchi State following the death of four people who were reportedly killed as a result of multiple road accidents that occurred between Sunday and Monday night of December 2021.

Information made available to Ripples Nigeria indicated that on Sunday, 26th December, an Okada rider (commercial motorcyclist) named Nenfort, a resident of Jangyar village lost his life when he was conveying his sister to Gyara in a motorcycle accident.

The sister’s wedding was billed to take place on Tuesday, 28th December, though she was seriously injured as she sustained broken leg. Her brother, Nenfort was not that lucky as the accident claimed his life.

Though she was bedridden, the wedding as of the time of filing this report, still took place on Tuesday despite her broken leg.

A friend of the deceased, James told our correspondent, “that Sunday morning I spoke with Nenfort to take me to Lafiya Sara but he reluctantly declined pleading that he wanted to go to Church. I understood with him and let him go” .

He added that, “I was at home when a friend told me about the accident and I could not stop sorrowing. May your soul rest in peace Nenfort” .

As the wedding was going on on Tuesday, James said that, “we received a sad news that two young men were found dead in Samiya village” .

Miss Ruth John a resident of Ndukum and Mr. Wulumbu from Gambar Lere village and who just came from Lagos were found dead early morning of Tuesday.

According to unconfirmed reports, the two young people were said to have been hit by a vehicle after they attended a wedding ceremony and were on their way home before they met their untimely death.

James added that, “As if it is not enough, report also indicated that a woman in Tudun Wada died as a result of another accident yesterday (Monday). This is really not good days. May God comfort the families”.

By Yemi Kanji

