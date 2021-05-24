'Black Lives Matter' activist shot in the head, in critical condition | Ripples Nigeria

International
‘Black Lives Matter’ activist shot in the head, in critical condition
A British ‘Black Lives Matter’ activist, Sasha Johnson, who was brutally attacked and shot in the head in London, is currently in intensive care and in a critical condition, her party, Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), said in a statement on Monday.
The party said Johnson, a mother of three, was shot in the head during the attack “following numerous death threats as a result of her activism.”
London’s Metropolitan Police had responded to reports of gunfire during a house party in Southwark, southeast London, at about 3am on Sunday morning while paramedics transported the 27-year-old with gunshot wounds to a south London hospital.
READ ALSO: Fresh attack claims seven lives in Plateau community
Johnson rose to prominence in 2020 during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests, as a leader of the TTIP, which has been called “Britain’s first Black-led political party.”
By Isaac Dachen
