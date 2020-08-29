Latest Life's Blog

Black Panther actor, Boseman dies of cancer

August 29, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

American actor, Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of King T’Challa in the movie, Black Panther, has died after four years battle with cancer.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday.

According to a statement by his family, he privately battled stage III colon cancer since 2016 and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between “countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther,’” they said.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all,” the statement added.

Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018’s “Black Panther.”

 

