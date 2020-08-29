Black Panther actor, Boseman dies of cancer

American actor, Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of King T’Challa in the movie, Black Panther, has died after four years battle with cancer.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday.

According to a statement by his family, he privately battled stage III colon cancer since 2016 and continued to work on major Hollywood films during and between “countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Read also: OSCARS 2019: Black Panther, Green Book tie on 3 awards each

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in ‘Black Panther,’” they said.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all,” the statement added.

Boseman became the first black superhero to get his own standalone film in the record-breaking Marvel franchise with 2018’s “Black Panther.”

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman — an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 29, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions