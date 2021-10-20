Black Panther star, Dorothy Steel dies at 95

Black Panther star, Dorothy Steel, is dead.

She was 95.

The nonagenarian, who featured as one of the elders in the blockbuster movie, died from an undisclosed ailment on Friday.

She fell sick while filming a sequel for Black Panther.

Reports said Steel, who played the role of a leader of the merchant tribe in the original film, was on the set of the sequel “Wakanda Forever” but flown back home to spend her final moments with family.

Read also: Black Panther actor, Boseman dies of cancer

Steel’s publicist told WSB-TV that she “went out strong.”

Black Panther stars had taken to social media with tributes to the actress.

Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’O, wrote on Instagram: “I will miss Dorothy Steel on the Black Panther 2 set. She was weakest, wildly witty, and very warm. She was dedicated to her role in the movie and showed up with delightful enthusiasm.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now