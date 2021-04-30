BLACKMAIL? APC threatens to report Mbaka to Pope over calls for Buhari to resign or be impeached | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
BLACKMAIL? APC threatens to report Mbaka to Pope over calls for Buhari to resign or be impeached
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to report Rev Father Ejike Mbaka to the Vatican and the Pope following his recent call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.
It would be recalled that the Enugu-based Catholic Priest, who had canvassed for Buhari’s election and re-election, recently asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over the spate of insecurity in the country.
However, in a statement on Friday issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, the party said the priest was supposed to use “all known spiritual means of averting crisis rather than threaten a democratically elected government for his benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people”.
APC described the call for Buhari’s impeachment/resignation as ungodly, telling Mbaka to leave political messages for politicians.
The party charged him to emulate other clergymen like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Church, who have turned to prayers for the country.
READ ALSO: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest El-Rufai’s invitation to The Platform, mock Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari
The statement read; “It is unfortunate for a man of God who is supposed to deploy all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his benefits while pretending to be speaking for the people.
“One would wonder who Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority. That’s why he paid his tax.
“We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with. If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.
“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly. Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.
“Emulate the likes of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG and Pastor WF Kumuyi of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry and many other true men of God who will rather fast and pray to avert a disaster in the country instead of threatening the government of the day.”
