BlackMonday: We’re wearing black to tell Buhari he has failed, should resign —BBOG

The co-coordinator of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Aisha Yesufu has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure and said he had two options currently before him.

According to her, the two options are either President Buhari take care of the worsening security situation in the country or resign his position as the Nigerian leader.

Aisha Yesufu stated this in a video he posted on her Twitter handle-@AishaYesufu on Monday morning, saying that ‘Today is Naija Black Monday and we are wearing black to tell Muhammadu Buhari… he has failed.”

The tweet read in detail: “Nigeria is our country and nobody in anywhere whatsoever we make us feel less as citizens in our country. Today is Naija Black Monday and we are wearing black to tell Muhammadu Buhari, retired Major General that he has failed and he has two options; either to take take care of the security or to resign.

“Nigerians are citizens who demands for the best. When we voted for change in 2015, we weren’t asking them to compare the feelings. If he can’t do the job, he should resign, simple.”

Aisha Yesufu is one the fiercest female critics of President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Nigeria.

