News
Blackout in Abeokuta as nine power transmission towers collapse
Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has been thrown into darkness with the collapse of nine transmission towers caused by the activities of vandals, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said,
A statement on Wednesday by TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said tower 56 to tower 65 along the Papalanto/Abeokuta 132 kilovolts (kV) transmission line collapsed, cutting off bulk power delivery from Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
According Mbah, the towers located in the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State were all massively vandalized, leading to their collapse.
Also, the General Manager, Transmission, Lagos Region of TCN, Engr. Mojeed Akintola, said the towers’ collapse was discovered on Tuesday after a tripping was recorded and a team was dispatched to trace the fault, leading to the discovery of the collapsed towers.
Read also: TCN begs electricity workers to drop planned strike
“As a result, Abeokuta and environs are presently out of power supply even as efforts are ongoing to supply bulk electricity through an alternate line, to enable Ibadan DisCo distribute electricity to its customers whose supply is affected by the incident.”
The GM, who condemned the activities of vandals, stated that their nefarious acts negatively impact the grid expansion efforts of the company.
He added that resources that would have been used to further improve the grid infrastructure in Ogun State would now be used to replace the vandalized towers.
TCN appealed to host communities to work with her to protect the national assets.
