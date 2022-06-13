BLACKOUT: National grid collapses again, 5th time in 2022

Nigeria’s national electricity grid on Sunday evening collapsed yet again, throwing several cities including the federal capital Abuja, and parts of Lagos State into darkness.

This will be the fifth time in 2022 that the distribution companies are announcing a collapse of the national power grid.

Ripples Nigeria had in January, February, and March reported a national blackout.

Taking to social media to explain the latest, power distribution companies hinted that the collapse happened by 6.49pm on Sunday and they were forced to shut down outgoing electricity feeders.

In a post on Twitter, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company in separate messages confirmed the grid collapse.

Read also: Blackout continues as DisCos waste 2,495.3MW of electricity, enough to power 20m homes

Nigeria’s power grid had collapsed twice in March and twice again in April this year, as the power generation on the system had continued to fluctuate due to various concerns such as gas constraint, water management challenges, gas pipeline vandalism, among others.

Confirming Sunday’s collapse in a notice on its verified Twitter handle, entitled, “Power Outage In Our Franchise Due To Grid Collapse,” Kaduna Disco said, “Dear esteemed customers, we regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to system collapse of the national grid.

“The collapse occured at about 18:47pm this evening hence the loss of supply on all our outgoing feeders. Power supply shall be restored as soon as the national grid is powered back. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”

Also, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said the grid collapse threw five states under the Disco’s franchise area in total blackout.

A notice from the Disco, which he signed, read in part, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 6.49pm this evening, Sunday, June 12, 2022.

“As a result of this development, all our outgoing feeders are out and this has affected supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states.

“We are on standby, awaiting further information on restoration of supply from the National Control Centre. Thank you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now