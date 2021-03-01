Blame Buhari, not govs for insecurity in Nigeria –Zamfara Emir | Ripples Nigeria

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Anka, says President Muhammadu Buhari, and not state governors should be held responsible for the increasing cases of killings and kidnappings in the country, especially in the northern region.

Anka said this on Sunday when he led 16 other traditional rulers on a sympathy visit to Governor Bello Matawalle following the abduction of schoolgirls from the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Jangebe, in Talata Mafara local government area of the Friday by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

While addressing the audience, Anka said the Buhari-led administration is saddled with control of security apparatus in the country and as such, should take the blame for the insecurity situation in the country.

“The Federal Government is in total control of the security operatives in the country and not the state governors, as such the President is the one who has failed to address the issue of insecurity,” Anka said.

