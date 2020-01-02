Blame PDP for third term fever in Nigeria —Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Thursday the speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari was planning a third term bid was the handiwork of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Buhari had in his new year message told Nigerians that he would stand down from the exalted seat in 2023.

Speaking to State House correspondents after leading some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to a meeting with President Buhari, the APC Chairman said it was necessary for the President to give the assurance to Nigerians because of the experience with the PDP under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He expressed surprise that people were questioning the President’s reassurance in the New Year message.

Oshiomhole said: “I think that is what the President’s New Year message sought to do. I am surprised to see that there are people who begin to wonder why the President should reassure Nigerians that he is not going to do third term in office because the idea was planted by PDP.

“It is still in the sub-consciousness of most Nigerians that the first Nigerian President that tried to do third term, emptied the treasury to bribe members of the National Assembly and since that President left, thanks to the National Assembly, no other next President has done eight years in office.

“You can recall that President (Umaru Musa) Yar’Adua unfortunately has since joined his ancestors, and President Jonathan did six years and so, by the special grace of God, this President (Buhari) whom we pray will do his eight years complete in line with the provision of the constitution.

“And because there is a level of idleness within a section of the political class, people can sponsor all kinds of publications and to give doubt whether or not the President is planning to stay longer.

“And I think it is his decision that at every interval he needs to remind Nigerians that he is not about to do what a PDP President did.

“For me, it is necessary and in any case, it costs us nothing to reassure us that I am leaving.”

On the pressure on him to resign as the party chairman, Oshiomhole insisted the APC had made tremendous progress under his leadership.

