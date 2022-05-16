BLASPHEMY: Ex-IGP’s son, Capt Abubakar, denies backing murder of Sokoto student

Captain Abdul Abubakar, the son of the former inspector general of police, Mohammed Dikko Abubakar has released a statement to retract claims that he supports the killing of Deborah Samuel, the 200- level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), Sokoto who was murdered for alleged blasphemy on Thursday, May 12.

The pilot in a recently released statement on his various social platforms claimed that his tweet pertaining to the gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu was misconstrued.

On Thursday, while reacting to the incident, Capt. Jamil tweeted:

“In Islam, we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the book, or any of the prophets from Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran. The punishment for blasphemy is death In most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion, it’s simple”

Read also: DEBORAH: Sokoto gov’t extends resumption of schools by one week

This statement however did not sit well with netizens especially aviation experts and stakeholders who raised concerns on how the pilot’s opinion showed a personality that could threaten safety of passengers.

Azman Air, Capt. Jamil’s former employers immediately put up a public notice stating that the pilot who used to fly for the airline was no longer working with them.

The airline’s statement reads:

“Captain Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot with Azman Air; his last flight with us was 22nd December, 2019. We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff. The general public should kindly take note.”

UPDATE: It is important for the General Public to note that Capt Jamil Abubakar

operated his last flight with @AzmanAir

on 21st Dec. 2019 and resigned his

appointment FORMALLY afterwards Kindly desist from contrary reports

fueling a negative impression about this. pic.twitter.com/BM6bJfMexc — AzmanAir – #LetsFlyAzmanAir (@AzmanAir) May 15, 2022

Capt. Jamil since published a statement to explain his standpoint.

Read his statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now