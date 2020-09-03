BLASPHEMY: Falana receives case details, to now appeal death sentence on singer

Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), can now appeal the Kano State Sharia Court judgment that sentenced Yahaya Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy.

This followed the disclosure by the

Kano State judiciary that it had submitted certified copies of the judgment that recently condemned Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Falana had written the Kano State judiciary requesting certified copies of the judgment to enable him appeal the death sentence.

On Thursday, the spokesman of the state judiciary, Babajido Ibrahim, told newsmen that certified copies of the ruling were presented to Falana’s representative on Wednesday in Kano.

READ ALSO: BLASPHEMY: I will not waste time in signing warrant for musician’s execution – Ganduje

“The judiciary received a request from Mr Femi Falana’s representative on Tuesday and certified copies of the judgment were made available to him on Wednesday,” Ibrahim said.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on August 27 said he would sign the death warrant if the convict did not appeal the judgment at the expiration of the 30-day grace.

The court sentenced 30-year-old Aminu, a singer, to death on August 10, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions