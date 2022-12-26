Blasphemy: Group accuses Ganduje of influencing Kano cleric’s death sentence

A group of Muslims under the aegis of As’habul Kahfi Warraqeem, Bauchi State Chapter, has accused the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of influencing the death sentence of an Islamic cleric in the state, Sheikh Kabara Abduljabbar.

The Kano State Shari’a Court had two weeks ago sentenced Abduljabbar to death by hanging for Blasphemy.

The sentence generated public outcry especially as Ganduje declared his readiness to sign the cleric’s death warrant.

The group which comprised mostly the cleric’s followers in a statement on Monday alleged that the governor influenced the Shari’a Court judgement which condemned their leader to death.

The group’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Musa, read the statement to journalists at a press conference held in Bauchi State.

It described the allegations of blasphemy leveled against the cleric as false, and insisted that Ganduje ganged up with some clerics in the state to “eliminate Abduljabbar through the court.”

The statement read: “First of all, we are not satisfied with the judgment, because we believe it was influenced by the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and some clerics in the state who are known to be at loggerheads with him for a long time.

“They, therefore, ganged up against him and labeled false allegations of blasphemy against him in order to smear him and eliminate him through the court.

“The allegation of blasphemy against the Sheikh is nothing but a campaign of calumny and character assassination on the popular cleric by his detractors including Ganduje and some clerics who feel threatened by Abduljabbari’s increasing popularity.

“Thus, they purported an allegation of blasphemy to give him a bad name and have justification for their evil plan to terminate his life.

“We have resolved to appeal against the judgment in a higher court of law to quash this unsatisfactory judgment and impose his fundamental human rights, especially of freedom of religion and thought as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.”

