BLASPHEMY: I will not waste time in signing warrant for musician’s execution – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on said on Thursday he was ready to sign the death warrant of a 22-year-old musician, Aminu Yahaya Sharif.

The musician was sentenced to death by the Upper Shari’ah Court for blasphemy earlier this month.

The governor stated this at a special meeting at the Government House, Kano.

The meeting was attended by the state Commissioner of Police, Director of State Security Service (SSS), representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) , Eze Ndigbo in Kano, Igwe Boniface Ibekwe; representatives of Nigerian Bar Association, representatives of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, and Comptroller of Kano Correctional Centre, among others.

Ganduje said: “What happened is so important to the state and to the security of the state and the nation in general. What the Court did is absolutely right. And we support it completely. Such kind of irresponsible act, if not because of the state power, nobody could know what would happen in the future.

“The man, who did that, confessed to being a follower of a particular Islamic Sect. But the adherents of that Sect rejected him right away. So, we need to understand the importance of this judgment. We are lucky that scholars maintained that it wasn’t a case for a particular sect, but rather of one who just decided to derail.”

The governor said the state government had accepted the verdict and the rule of law surrounding the case.

“I will not waste time in signing the warrant for the execution of the man, who blasphemed our Holy Prophet of Islam,” he added.

