BLASPHEMY: Kano govt to retry singer sentenced to death, after court order

The Kano State government has revealed that it will charge singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, accused of alleged blasphemy, again on the same offence.

Shariff’s death sentence by an Upper Sharia Court was quashed due to an error in judgment.

This was revealed on Friday by the State Attorney General, Barrister MA Lawan, after the Court of Appeal on Thursday presided over by Justice Nuradeen Sagir who is the State Chief Justice had ordered the retrial of the singer, with a full legal representation.

Lawan said that the judgment was a victory for the people of Kano State for the fact that the appellant counsel’s claim was that the whole trial was done contrary to the constitution of the nation.

READ ALSO: Court sets aside death sentence on Kano singer over blasphemy

The State Attorney General further stated that the Sharia court was not recognized by the constitution of the nation but the Appeal Court now recognizes that Sharia Court is fully recognized by the nation’s constitution.

Citing the case of Umar Faruk, a 10-year-old minor who was earlier sentenced to 10 years by the Sharia Court, Lawan said that the case was discharged because he was a minor and that he was not given proper legal representation.

He said; “The only reasons provided was that he was not provided with legal representation and his judgment was rushed and that in the case of the blasphemous singer, Yahaya Aminu Sharif, the government is now ready to give him full legal representation and charge him again on the same offence.”

Join the conversation

Opinions