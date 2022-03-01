International
Blast injures six people in Ukraine second largest city, Kharkiv, as Russian invasion enters day 6
No fewer than six people have been reportedly wounded in a blast that destroyed a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city on Tuesday.
According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the blast destroyed a government building located in Freedom Square.
READ ALSO: Ukraine rallies Europe against Russia, applies for EU membership
“Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law, kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles”, an official said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba shared a similar video on Twitter showing an enormous explosion in the eastern city of Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.
While calling the world to “isolate Russia fully”, the Minister wrote: “Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...