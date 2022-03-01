Blast injures six people in Ukraine second largest city, Kharkiv, as Russian invasion enters day 6

No fewer than six people have been reportedly wounded in a blast that destroyed a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second biggest city on Tuesday.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the blast destroyed a government building located in Freedom Square.

Ukraine rallies Europe against Russia, applies for EU membership

“Russia is waging war in violation of international humanitarian law, kills civilians, destroys civilian infrastructure. Russiaʼs main target is large cities that are now fired at by its missiles”, an official said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba shared a similar video on Twitter showing an enormous explosion in the eastern city of Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.

While calling the world to “isolate Russia fully”, the Minister wrote: “Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv. Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians.”

