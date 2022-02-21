Blast kills four NSCDC operatives in Niger

Four operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on Monday killed by a bomb suspected to be planted by members of the Boko Haram sect in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The NSCDC spokesman, Olusola Odumosu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abuja, said the victims were killed after the agency’s operational vehicle was hit by the Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He added that the driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the blast.

Odumosu said: “A bomb explosion in the early hours of Monday rocked an operational vehicle of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at Galadiman Kogo axis in Shiroro local government area of Niger State, killing four operatives instantly.

“The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured in the blast and had been rushed to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life.

“The affected officers were attached to Shiroro Hydro Power Station in Shiroro, Niger State.”

