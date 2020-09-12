International Latest

Blast kills six in Mali

September 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

At least six people were killed by an explosion in Mali on Friday.

A military officer told journalists on Saturday that the blast occurred near Boura, Mali’s southern region of Sikasso.

Among the victims were a pregnant woman and a two-year-old child.

The attack was the first on civilians since mutinous soldiers toppled Malian president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, last month.

Opinions

