Blatter and Platini found not guilty after fraud trial

Former president of world football governing body, FIFA, Sepp Blatter alongside former UEFA president Michel Platini, has been found not guilty following fraud trial.

The trail which took place in Switzerland saw the football chiefs who had been banned from football since 2015, freed from corruption charges.

The pair stood trial over a payment of 2m Swiss francs made by Blatter to Platini in 2011 – a transfer claimed by both men to be a belated payment for Platini’s advisory work for FIFA.

The 11-day trial over the 2011 payment took place at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona and concluded on 22 June, 2022.

On his arrival at the court on Friday, Blatter said: “I am not innocent in my life but in this case I am innocent.”

Following the case, Platini said: “I wanted to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation.

“The truth has come to light during this trial and I deeply thank the judges of the tribunal for the independence of their decision.

“I kept saying it – my fight is a fight against injustice. I won a first game,” he added.

