Blessing Okoro exposes actress Nancy Isime, says she underwent butt enlargement surgery (Video)

Controversial Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro during a session with Nedu on the Frankly Speaking podcast alleged that renowned media personality, Nancy Isime underwent butt enlargement surgery.

During the session, she named Nancy Isime as one of the celebrities who claim to have attained their fascinating physique by working out at the gym, meanwhile, they gained the curvy physique by going under the knife.

Equally, Blessing Okoro recently went under the knife to augment her physique.

During the show, Blessing pointed out how she exercised so hard to get the perfect body like many fitness enthusiasts but it didn’t work.

Nedu then asks her if she knows of any celebrity who has had plastic surgery but tries to make it look like their perfect body is as a result of exercising.

The relationship expert immediately mentioned actress Nancy Isime.

She said: “I’m going to call one person that almost made me kill myself and that’s Nancy Isime.”

She continued, “I remember when I used to go to the gym. I bought all her gym clothes. I bought everything… She fixed her body.”

“Ninety per cent of celebrities have done their body.” She added.

Listen to her speak below.

